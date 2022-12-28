Palmyra Fire Department donates to local food pantry

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Palmyra Food Pantry got a large donation of canned goods from the Palmyra Fire Department Tuesday.

Palmyra Fire Chief Gary Crane said during the month of December, they offer firetruck rides with Santa and asked families to bring canned food donations.

On Tuesday, they delivered all the food they collected, which filled an entire truck.

Crane said since starting the annual collection five years ago, the number of donations from the community has increased.

“We just take food donations and we bring it down to the food pantry and other people in need, and so it’s been overwhelming,” Crane said. “They give us cash money too, so we give that to them, and that helps them a lot, so it’s giving back to the community.”

Crane said they had 234 firetruck riders this December.

If you are in need of food, the pantry is open from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. It’s located at 319 West Main Cross Street in Palmyra.

