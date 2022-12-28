Quincy Police Department hires four new officers

QUINCY (WGEM) - Four new police officers were sworn into the Quincy Police Department Tuesday night.

Hiring more police officers has been a pressing issue in the city for years. Back in October, police said their goal was to hire 15 new officers.

They said more officers mean more involvement in the community, allowing them to be proactive before crime starts.

There are currently 12 vacant officer positions at the Quincy Police Department. The swearing-in of the four new officers brought that number down to eight.

“So while this get’s us ahead of the curve a little bit right now, we’re likely to take a couple of steps back in the next calendar year,” said Chief Adam Yates.

Yates said he anticipates at least four retirements in 2023.

He said as they get closer to being fully staffed, the department has more ability to do things it wants to do.

“Like look at implementing another street crimes unit, filling specialty positions that are currently vacant,” Yates said. “Different things that allow us to do more stuff out in the community and that’s really what we’re looking forward to.”

Patrol officer Eric Nielsen said adding more manpower to the department allows police to better do their job under less pressure.

“We stay pretty busy for the majority of the time,” Nielsen said. “So obviously the more officers that we have, the more officers we can put out on the street, which will kind of lessen the burden on each individual officer for the number of calls for service we’re going to.”

Yates said that’s the goal.

“I think the number one thing it does is alleviate some of the pressure some of our current patrol officers are under in terms of overtime and mandatory shift coverage,” Yates said. “So that really is our first goal to try to give our patrol officers a break.”

Nielsen said the more people they have working, the more people they’ll have to interact with the community.

“When you have officers on the street, that allows for more officers to do more proactive type work to maybe stop a crime that’s about to happen or to be able to stop someone after a crime just was committed,” Neilsen said.

Yates said they will likely look to hire more officers in 2023. He said it depends on how quickly they make it through their current hiring list before they have a date for when they can start testing for another pool.

The Quincy City Council approved nearly $8,190 for annual dues to use the RKAB facility for officer firearms training.

On Tuesday night, Mayor Mike Troup also appointed two Quincy citizens as auxiliary police officers for the department. They’re volunteer-based positions to help provide more security at events and help take the burden off of other officers, like officers who direct traffic at events or handle parking tickets.

Yates said they have at least 20 applicants off of their list they will continue doing background investigations on, psychological analysis and other steps to prepare them for hire.

He said they’re working to get more people hired through their lateral hire program as well.

”We haven’t had anybody take us up on it just yet,” Yates said. “We’ve had a couple of candidates go through the process. There’s one current candidate that we hope within the next several months will be on board with us, but that’s all kind of a work in progress.”

Yates said their lateral hiring program allows any officer at any department with at least two years of experience to apply for QPD.

He said they also have additional academy slots for May 2023.

