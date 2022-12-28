Scotland County Hospital brings back mask mandate, cites county-wide increase in illness

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SCOTLAND, Co (WGEM) - Officials in Scotland County are reporting an increase in respiratory illnesses, influenza, COVID-19 and RSV, that have been popping up in the region.

Officials working at the Memphis Rural Health Clinic report seeing seven to 10 daily positive flu cases.

They said they’re requiring all patients and visitors to be masked up when in the hospital and clinics.

Those clinics include the Memphis, Wyaconda, Edina and Lancaster clinics.

Next time you walk into Scotland County Hospital, Interim CEO Meagan Weber said to make sure you mask up.

“We just felt like it was our due diligence to protect our patients at this time during the high flu and COVID season,” Weber said.

Weber said staff and patients are getting infected by COVID-19 and influenza at alarming rates.

They’re looking to hire more staff members, and Weber said they can’t afford to have employees getting seriously ill all the time.

For that reason, and to protect patients, masks are required until at least after the holidays.

“We had some long term patients in our skilled rehab program that had been here and contracted the virus, so we felt that it was getting spread through the community or the staff and we felt that it was necessary to mask to protect them,” Weber said.

Scotland County Hospital’s Chief of Staff, Celeste Miller-Parish, said the updated policy is to protect the most vulnerable. She said those are the ones already seeking treatment.

“Usually the people in the hospital are more susceptible to other infections and it’s pretty, pretty sad to have someone here with one illness and then have someone bring something else that would make them doubly sick,” Miller-Parish said.

Miller-Parish said along with the updated mask policy, in-patients are only allowed to have two visitors per day.

“We’re limiting the visitors, limiting the entrances, so that we can make sure they are aware of the masking mandate and that we’re trying to protect everybody,” Miller-Parish said.

Patients and visitors will be required to wear a mask, and the updated visitor policy will remain in place, for at least two more weeks.

Hospital officials will reassess the mandate after the start of the new year.

Scotland County Hospital Staff remind you the best way to protect yourself from illness is to wash your hands and stay home when you’re sick.

Watch other illnesses statistics:

RSV statistics in each state

COVID data tracker - Scotland, Co.

COVID data information - Scotland, Co.

