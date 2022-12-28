Shelbina C&R Market receives a Rural Development Investment

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SEHLBINA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Shelbina C&R Market received a Rural Development Investment grant that will help them pay for a renewable energy project.

Over the summer, the store had solar panels installed to cut costs on their power bill.

“We have seen a significant decrease in our utility bills which in turn helps us save money, so we can save money for the customers and put money back in their pockets,” said Shelbina C&R Market Store Director Heather Reitz.

The money from the grant reimburses C&R Market a portion of the cost of the solar panels.

About 28% of the store’s energy will be saved from making the switch, providing significant savings.

“With everything going up, everything, from gas, to groceries, to labor even, those things increasing, we need to find cuts wherever we can,” Reitz said.

These solar panels are estimated to save the store more than $21,000 yearly.

The grant will allow them to cut down the time it takes for the savings to pay for the project from five years to three.

