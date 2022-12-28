Western Illinois non-profit helping residents with winterization program

The WIRC weatherization program is designed to help Western Illinois residents by repairing doors, windows, and repairing heating systems.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Updated: 35 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - As the winter months continue, it’s common to see a rise in your energy bill. However, paying more for heat only for the house to still feel chilly isn’t anyone’s idea of fun.

Western Illinois Regional Council’s weatherization program is designed to help homeowners who have just that problem.

“This program is meant to help them [homeowners] with things like insulating their walls, repairing windows and just finding areas where air is escaping the home and filling those up as best they can,” WIRC Public Relations Manager Jamie Roth said.

Roth said the program is designed to help homeowners keep their houses safer and more energy efficient.

“For some people they have issues with paying their heating bills, but then also some have the heat running and it’s just seeping back out,” she said.

Depending on the circumstance, WIRC weatherization workers will also repair or replace a heating system.

To be eligible for assistance, a household of one person must not make more than $2,265 in a 30-day period, and a household income with two people must not make more than $3,052. A household of five must not make more than $5,412.

For full income guidelines, click here.

Eligible residents must also own a home in Hancock, Henderson, Fulton, Knox, McDonough or Warren counties.

Eligible residents can register by calling WIRC at 309-837-2997, or emailing them at wirc@wirpc.org.

The non-profit also has an energy bill assistance program.

