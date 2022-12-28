WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (December 27) QHS & QND Open Holiday Basketball Tournaments With Victories While Camp Point Central Hits The Hardwood Against Lewistown At Western Hall

Western Illinois Athletic Director Paul Bubb Offers Historical Perspective On Macomb-Western Holiday Classic
Camp Point Central Panthers Roll Past Lewistown On The Hardwood At Western Hall
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High girls basketball team tipped off against Eastland earlier today in holiday tournament action and posted a win thanks toa 16-point scoring effort turned in mu junior Taylor Fohey. We’ll have an update, plus the latest from Normal West High School. That’s where Quincy Notre Dame played their first game at the annual State Farm Holiday Classic. The 5th-seeded Raiders tipped off against Providence St, Mel out of Chicago. We’ll have the latest on how senior guards Jackson Stratton, Jake Hoyt, and the rest of the “Blue & Gold” made out after four quarters of action.

In McDonough County earlier today, the Macomb-Western Holiday Basketball Classic got underway. Camp Point Central tipped off against Lewistown in one of the afternoon games on the schedule. We’ll have game highlights and scores from Western Hall on the WIU campus.

Also, WGEM’s Brenden Reidy caught up with Western Illinois Athletic Director Paul Bubb courtside at Western Hall during the first day of action at the Macomb-Western Holiday Basketball Classic. Bubb took timeout to offer some historical perspective on the annual event held on the WIU campus after Christmas each year.

