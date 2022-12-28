WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (December 27) “Sports Extra” Lady Tiger Classic Rolls On In Beardstown While The Macomb-Western Holiday Classic Gets Underway At Western Hall In Macomb

All-State Forward Danny Stephens At The Top-Ranked Southeastern Suns Post A Win At Western Hall To Improve Their Record To (10-0)
Top-Ranked Southeast Suns Beat Abingdon-Avon AT WU To Improve Their Record to (10-0)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

High School Basketball

76th Annual Macomb-Western Holiday Classic

Western Illinois University

Macomb, Illinois

(2) Southeastern 41

Abingdon-Avon 29

SE: Danny Stephens (17 Pts./9 Rebs.)

Top-Ranked (Class 1A) SE Suns Now (10-0) On The Season

(1) Rockridge 54

Liberty 22

West Hancock 51

Canton 48

Camp Point Central 62

Lewistown 26

Pittsfield 33

Macomb 46

Eureka 52

Illini West 41

Farmington 53

Brown County 37

BC: Cole Behyner (15 Points)

BC: Sam Carr (11 Points/6 Rebs.)

“Lady Tiger Classic” (Beardstown HS)

Beardstown, Illinois

Illini West 42

Lewistown 26

Macomb 28

Unity 43

Mississippi Valley Invitational (Unity HS)

Mendon, Illinois

Rushville Industry 61

West Prairie 39

Unity 61

Western 36

IHSA Basketball

(Girls)

Dixon Tournament

Game 1`

Quincy 63

Eastland 46

QHS: Taylor Fohey (16 Points)

QHS: Leah Chavalier (14 Points)

Game 2

Quincy 41

Byron 57

QHS: Taylor Fohey (14 Points)

QHS: Leila Dade (10 Points)

QHS Lady Blue Devils Now (9-6) On The Season

State Farm Holiday Classic

(5) Quincy Notre Dame 73

Providence St. Mel 42

QND: Alex Connoyer (11 Points)

Jake Hoyt (9 Points)

Jackson Stratton (8 Points)

Next Game: (5) QND vs. (4) Rockford Lutheran (Wednesday At 5:30 PM)

US Bank Holiday Tournament

Rolla, Missouri

Hannibal Pirates 37

Warrensburg 39

HHS Pirates Now (4-5) On The Season

