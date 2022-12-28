WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (December 27) “Sports Extra” Lady Tiger Classic Rolls On In Beardstown While The Macomb-Western Holiday Classic Gets Underway At Western Hall In Macomb
All-State Forward Danny Stephens At The Top-Ranked Southeastern Suns Post A Win At Western Hall To Improve Their Record To (10-0)
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
High School Basketball
76th Annual Macomb-Western Holiday Classic
Western Illinois University
Macomb, Illinois
(2) Southeastern 41
Abingdon-Avon 29
SE: Danny Stephens (17 Pts./9 Rebs.)
Top-Ranked (Class 1A) SE Suns Now (10-0) On The Season
(1) Rockridge 54
Liberty 22
West Hancock 51
Canton 48
Camp Point Central 62
Lewistown 26
Pittsfield 33
Macomb 46
Eureka 52
Illini West 41
Farmington 53
Brown County 37
BC: Cole Behyner (15 Points)
BC: Sam Carr (11 Points/6 Rebs.)
“Lady Tiger Classic” (Beardstown HS)
Beardstown, Illinois
Illini West 42
Lewistown 26
Macomb 28
Unity 43
Mississippi Valley Invitational (Unity HS)
Mendon, Illinois
Rushville Industry 61
West Prairie 39
Unity 61
Western 36
IHSA Basketball
(Girls)
Dixon Tournament
Game 1`
Quincy 63
Eastland 46
QHS: Taylor Fohey (16 Points)
QHS: Leah Chavalier (14 Points)
Game 2
Quincy 41
Byron 57
QHS: Taylor Fohey (14 Points)
QHS: Leila Dade (10 Points)
QHS Lady Blue Devils Now (9-6) On The Season
State Farm Holiday Classic
(5) Quincy Notre Dame 73
Providence St. Mel 42
QND: Alex Connoyer (11 Points)
Jake Hoyt (9 Points)
Jackson Stratton (8 Points)
Next Game: (5) QND vs. (4) Rockford Lutheran (Wednesday At 5:30 PM)
US Bank Holiday Tournament
Rolla, Missouri
Hannibal Pirates 37
Warrensburg 39
HHS Pirates Now (4-5) On The Season
