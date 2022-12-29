College student wins $1 million lottery prize thanks to lucky scratch-off at 7-Eleven

Perla Gomez, a Virginia Beach college student, won a $1 million lottery prize.
Perla Gomez, a Virginia Beach college student, won a $1 million lottery prize.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Gray News) - A college student in Virginia made a lucky lottery purchase while stopping at a convenience store earlier this month.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Perla Gomez turned a $30 scratch-off ticket at a Virginia Beach-area 7-Eleven into a $1 million prize.

Lottery officials said Gomez hit the jackpot while playing a Virginia Lottery’s Commonwealth scratcher game.

Officials said the college student was with her uncle and friend when she scratched the winning ticket.

Gomez had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $640,205 before taxes. She chose the cash option, according to the lottery.

Gomez reportedly cashed the game’s final top prize. Lottery officials said they have since closed the game per their policy to end scratcher games after the last top prize has been claimed.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the chances of winning the game’s top prize were 1 in 1,060,800.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire south of Palmyra.
Fire destroys home south of Palmyra
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
There was some controversy tonight at the Quincy City Council meeting, Tuesday night in regard...
Controversy over Quincy Police Chief probation period
New businesses have been popping up in Camp Point, Illinois. They’re creating jobs and...
Five businesses opened in Camp Point, more businesses soon to open
Four new police officers were sworn into the Quincy Police Department Tuesday night.
Quincy Police Department hires four new officers

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed...
Helicopter, with 4 on board, crashes in Gulf of Mexico
A Southwest passenger finds his bag at finding his bag at Chicago Midway International Airport...
Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday
Organizer Nikki Wilson said she needs about fourteen volunteers in order for the program to...
Lee County literacy program needs volunteers
Rain coming Monday
Rain looks likely
Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff said you can help prevent these vacant home fires just...
First responders seek help from residents in stopping vacant building fires