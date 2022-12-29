DIGGING DEEPER: 10 years later, no answers on Nancy

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s been a decade since a fire clean-up in Quincy turned into a murder investigation.

Still all these years later and police have not made any arrests in connection with Nancy Streitmatter’s death.

Nowadays, semi-trucks passing by is about the only activity you will see in front of 219 Oak Street.

More than ten years ago, there was a flurry of fire trucks.

Firefighters responded to Salvage Lumber Company around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2012.

Quincy Police Department Lt. Kathy Schisler said the next day on Oct. 8, 2012, firefighters started doing what’s called a dig out, thinking it would be a routine investigation. Around 11 a.m., they found human remains. It was a discovery that would make the investigation anything but routine.

The Quincy Fire Department’s Chief was Joe Henning at the time. He announced that day, “the remains have been located on the north side of the structure in an area that appeared to be a storage room.”

It took until Oct. 10, 2012, to identify them. X-ray and dental records confirmed it was 48-year-old Nancy Streitmatter.

“Subdermal hematoma to the head,” Schisler said. ”That’s all that was listed was subdermal hematoma to the head.”

Bludgeoned then burned all at the building.

Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha said detectives never suspected the owner, Rick Dulaney.

Schisler did not work on the case at the time, but has since become familiar with it as part of the detective division. She said there have been several people of interest.

“There was history with the drug task force and drug use in her [Streitmatter] past, so sometimes she was around some unsavory characters, she was estranged from a spouse, she had a boyfriend that she was with at the time,” Schisler said. “You know, she was...there was any number of possibilities.”

Farha said detectives have narrowed those possibilities down to one, but he cannot reveal anything about the person’s identity because, “he still is just a suspect.”

What both Schisler and Farha said they do suspect, though, is Streitmatter’s death had nothing to do with her involvement with police.

“We would look at it from more of a personal side of things than the informant part,” Schisler said.

She said that is because of who the “main suspect is at this time.”

“I will say this. People that are on drugs, back then particularly were very, very suspicious of one another and they’re on drugs and they get highly suspicious and maybe they think something means something else and it really didn’t,” Farha said.

No matter the motive, they said it is time for a conviction.

“It’s frustrating because the family wants closure,” Schisler said. ”We want the suspect, and hopefully, potential arrestee to pay for their crimes. We don’t want these people out there, willy-nilly, maybe doing this again some time.”

WGEM found Streitmatter’s Facebook account, and through that, her son and other family members. We reached out to them to get to know more about her, but never heard back.

Farha said he knew her, though.

“Nancy was a good person,” Farha said. “She had family. She did not deserve to die, whatever the reason was, and you know, it was kind of a very unglamorous way to leave this world.”

Outside 219 Oak Street, where she left this world more than 10 years ago, the Quincy Police Department’s Chief at the time, Rob Copley, made a promise.

“We will continue to work hand-in-hand with both the fire marshal and the fire department and investigators to determine what did happen,” Copley said.

It’s a commitment Schisler holds onto to this day.

“We hope it just eats at them sometimes to the point where they need to get this off their chest, and come in, and cooperate with us,” Schisler said.

The max payout from Crime Stoppers is $1,000, but individuals and businesses can put together rewards of their own that can be much bigger and provide a better incentive for tips.

If you know anything about Nancy Streitmatter’s murder, call Quincy Crime Stoppers 217-228-4474.

