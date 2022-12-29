FDA to include sesame on list of major allergens

Sesame seeds can be a health hazard to those with allergies.
Sesame seeds can be a health hazard to those with allergies.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is adding sesame to its list of major food allergens on Jan. 1.

This is a result of the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research Act signed into law last year.

Sesame will join the major food allergens list, which includes milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans.

Foods with sesame will now be subject to regulatory requirements, including labeling and manufacturing protocols.

Sesame appears in many different ingredients but has not always been listed by name on product labels.

It must now be obvious so those with a sesame allergy can avoid it.

Sesame allergies can cause various symptomsm including coughing, vomiting, diarrhea, shortness of breath and drops in blood pressure.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire south of Palmyra.
Fire destroys home south of Palmyra
There was some controversy tonight at the Quincy City Council meeting, Tuesday night in regard...
Controversy over Quincy Police Chief probation period
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Four new police officers were sworn into the Quincy Police Department Tuesday night.
Quincy Police Department hires four new officers
New businesses have been popping up in Camp Point, Illinois. They’re creating jobs and...
Five businesses opened in Camp Point, more businesses soon to open

Latest News

Bob Penny was a poet who spent three decades as an English professor, mostly teaching poetry...
Bob Penny, bit actor in numerous Hollywood films, dies at 87
A Southwest passenger finds his bag at finding his bag at Chicago Midway International Airport...
Southwest nosedive continues: 2,300 more canceled flights
Jellisa Baxter, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.
Mom calls 911 to say she stabbed her 3-year-old to death, police say
A casino caught fire overnight in Poipet, Cambodia.
Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 19
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a rally...
Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena as it wraps up work