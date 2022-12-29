First responders seek help from residents in stopping vacant building fires

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - First responders are asking for your help in stopping a recent string of vacant property fires in Lee County.

Three major fires have occurred in vacant properties in less than four weeks.

Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren said these homes don’t have electricity, gas or any other utilities connected to them, so he’s not exactly sure how they’re starting.

“The only thing it could be is a human factor, you know, someone there either trying to stay warm, you know, some of those old buildings that are vacant like that, we’ve run into them being where they’re trying to scrap the copper out of them,” Herren said.

Herren said responding to vacant properties makes firefighters’ jobs slightly more difficult as they don’t know if someone is trapped in the building or if the building has prior damage, making the fire spread more easily.

“We don’t know if they’ve been damaged, you know, people chopping holes in the floor when they’re trying to take the copper out of it, they damage the building, so that makes it even more susceptible for fire to spread,” Herren said.

Recent vacant house fires:

1733 Avenue L

2722 Avenue O

2635 Avenue I

Red houses symbolize the locations.

Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff said you can help prevent these vacant home fires just by being a good neighbor.

“If the neighbors can make the effort to be more attentive to those residences, give us a call when they notice something’s amiss, we’ll be happy to check that out,” said Rohloff.

Rohloff said there are a couple of things you should report if you see them.

“Windows that are normally closed, especially in cold weather, properties that they know are vacant and unoccupied, that there’s somebody there or they see a light on or somebody entering,” said Rohloff. “Whether or not it’s somebody that has business being there or not, they don’t have to determine that, we will take that responsibility on.”

Rohloff warns residents, if you’re someone who gets caught in one of these vacant properties in the area, you could face criminal consequences such as trespassing.

Officials remind parents to keep an eye on your children when they’re playing outside to ensure they don’t wander into a potentially dangerous vacant building.

To report any unusual activity you see, contact the Fort Madison’s Police Department at (319) 372-2525.

