Five businesses opened in Camp Point, more businesses soon to open

QUINCY (WGEM) - New businesses have been popping up in Camp Point, Illinois. They’re creating jobs and stimulating the local economy.

“Stats have shown that small businesses make up for the most amount of jobs here in the Tri-States. So they’re going to be job creators and they’re going to be spending money in the local economy,” Great River Economic Development Foundation President Kyle Moore said.

59 new businesses have started in Adams County in 2022. 10 of them outside of the Quincy city limits, according to GREDF. Of those 10, five opened in Camp Point.

Moore said more businesses opening up in this village is a benefit to all of Adams County because it creates jobs and boosts the quality of life.

“Which is always a good thing to have jobs in our smaller villages,” Moore said. “Whether it be a place in your town where you know the insurance agent, a place you can go to get a family diner, just things like that. It keeps people in those communities.”

El Rancho has made its home in the former Bailey House Restaurant. They opened on Nov. 21.

Owner Fabian Velarde said they’ve received tremendous support from the community.

“We’ve had a lot of support from everybody. Even the surrounding towns around here,” Velarde said.

Velarde has been in the restaurant business for about 18 years. He’s been planning to open at this location since May.

“It’s exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time,” Velarde said.

Across town, on Highway 24, The Rustic Market is under construction. Owner Kelli Kropp looks to open it’s doors next month.

“This is home. So I wanted to do something that this small town didn’t have,” Kropp said. “All of our home décor is small businesses in Adams County. So they rent shelf space from us. And all of our food items in the US that don’t sell on Amazon.”

The new businesses in town don’t stop there. Tri-State Sno Owner Jenna Knuffman said they’ll be sharing a space with The Rustic Market.

“We’re super excited to serve, the community in a building where they can sit indoor, outdoor and there’s a drive-through,” Knuffman said. “You can bring your family here after school or after dinner or something and you don’t have to travel too far.”

Kropp said she will have ‘Small Business Saturday’ events once a month to host and promote other vendors, after her grand opening in January.

GREDF staff said another two businesses will soon open in Camp Point. One is a fitness center; a facility the town doesn’t currently have.

