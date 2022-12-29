Hannibal Nutrition Center gets $33,455 grant

By Ryan Hill
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Those at the Hannibal Nutrition Center say they are able to keep community members fed now that they’ve gotten a grant worth more than $33,000 from the George H. Riedel Foundation.

Those at the Nutrition Center said their dine-in program serves between 50 to 140 seniors, while their Meals on Wheels program serves up to 600 people.

Executive Margee Tucker said not only are more people utilizing their services, inflation is also driving up the cost of the food they need. She said the tough times are forcing seniors to make tough choices.

“They are having to choose between whether they eat, whether they do their medication, whether they pay their electric bill, whether they pay their rent, and so they are looking at us to help them,” Tucker said.

Tucker said without the grant, they would have to cut back on their services, which is something they don’t want to do.

Riedel Foundation administrator Sarah Deien said the Nutrition Center is spending $10,000 more on food each month, so they’re glad the money is going to support the cause.

“A lot of people think that this is a government program, funded only by the government, she said. “They only give a fraction of the money. Most of the money comes from donations from the generosity of the community, and so that’s why the Riedel Foundation stepped up.”

She said George Riedel, the man behind the Riedel Foundation, was a big supporter of the Nutrition Center and it continues his legacy while ensuring seniors don’t have to choose paying bills or medication over food.

Those wanting to donate to the Hannibal Nutrition Center can go to their website or call (573) 221-4488.

