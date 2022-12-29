Helicopter, with 4 on board, crashes in Gulf of Mexico

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed...
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon.

The helicopter was reportedly in the process of departing an oil platform when it crashed, the Coast Guard’s 8th District, headquartered in New Orleans, tweeted around 1:40 p.m. CST. Officials believe the helicopter went down about 10 miles offshore of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

The 8th Coast Guard District in New Orleans did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking further information.

Helicopters routinely transport workers to and from oil platforms in the Gulf.

Two weeks ago, the Coast Guard rescued three people after a helicopter crashed off the Louisiana coast while attempting to land on an oil rig platform. That crash occurred Dec. 15 south of Terrebonne Bay, roughly 60 miles west of the area the Coast Guard was searching Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire south of Palmyra.
Fire destroys home south of Palmyra
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
There was some controversy tonight at the Quincy City Council meeting, Tuesday night in regard...
Controversy over Quincy Police Chief probation period
New businesses have been popping up in Camp Point, Illinois. They’re creating jobs and...
Five businesses opened in Camp Point, more businesses soon to open
Four new police officers were sworn into the Quincy Police Department Tuesday night.
Quincy Police Department hires four new officers

Latest News

English designer Vivienne Westwood waves as she is applauded by her models at the end of the...
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate.
Casting company hiring movie extras for Hallmark Christmas film at Biltmore Estate
A woman in New York was rescued by two young men during a blizzard.
2 men rescue disabled woman from apartment complex during historical blizzard
A woman in New York was rescued by two young men during a blizzard.
2 men rescue disabled woman from apartment complex during historical blizzard