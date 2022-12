QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Death:

Richard L. “Rick” Simmons, 53 of Lewistown, Missouri passed away December 24 at his home in Lewistown. Arnold’s Funeral Home

Tina M. Woodworth, age 56, of Fowler, IL, died on December 27 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Births:

There are no births to report today

