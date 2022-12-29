Judge rules SAFE-T Act unconstitutional in Illinois, Governor & Attorney General respond

By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge has ruled parts of the controversial Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act violates Illinois’ Constitution.

Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Cunningham’s decision was made late Wednesday night, December 28.

He ruled the pretrial release and bail reform provisions of the SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office said the immediate effect is that these provisions of the SAFE-T Act will not go into effect in the 65 counties that were party to the lawsuit.

Several southern Illinois state’s attorneys joined the suit to block the act.

Law enforcement agencies have also been very vocal about their concerns with the new law.

The new law, set to go into effect Sunday, eliminates cash bail, impacts pretrial detention, policing and other provisions.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement that the ruling affects only portions of the SAFE-T Act and that the ruling will still go into effect.

“Most of the SAFE-T Act’s provisions have been in effect for more than a year, and regardless of today’s circuit court decision, all parts of the SAFE-T Act, including the pretrial release portions addressed in the court’s decision, will go into effect Jan 1,” Raoul said. “For instance, the right of individuals awaiting criminal trials – people who have not been convicted of a crime and are presumed innocent – to seek release from jail without having to pay cash bail will go into effect in a few short days, despite the court’s ruling against those provisions. Illinois residents in all counties should be aware that the circuit court’s decision has no effect on their ability to exercise their rights that are protected by the SAFE-T Act and the Illinois Constitution.”

Governor JB Pritzker released a statement on his disappoint on the judge’s ruling.

“Today’s ruling is a setback for the principles we fought to protect through the passage of the SAFE-T Act,” Pritzker said. “The General Assembly and advocates worked to replace an antiquated criminal justice system with a system rooted in equity and fairness. We cannot and should not defend a system that fails to keep people safe by allowing those who are a threat to their community the ability to simply buy their way out of jail. I thank the Attorney General for his work on this case and look forward to the Illinois Supreme Court taking up the appeal as soon as possible.”

Attorney General Raoul said he intends to appeal the circuit court’s decision directly to the Illinois Supreme Court, where he intends to ask the court to overturn the decision.

The Illinois SAFE-T Act is legislation aimed at overhauling the state’s criminal justice system.

Earlier this month, Gov. Pritzker signed HB1095 passed by lawmakers. The measure contained a series of amendments and clarifications to the SAFE-T Act, which was originally passed in 2021.

