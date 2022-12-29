Lee County literacy program needs volunteers

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST
KEOKUK (WGEM) - Schools in Lee County are in need of volunteers to restart a literacy program in January.

The literacy program is a partnership between The United Way and Fort Madison Schools.

It aims to help students that are falling behind in reading get back on track.

The program was disbanded two years ago due to COVID-19, but now the district is trying to restart it.

Organizer Nikki Wilson said she needs about 14 volunteers in order for the program to launch again at Richardson and Lincoln Elementary Schools in Fort Madison.

“We’re needing the volunteers by probably Jan. 15 or right along in that area, but what we need if you’re interested in volunteering for this program, to sign up as soon as possible because there is a required background check,” Wilson said.

Wilson said volunteers would support students as they strive to enhance their reading skills.

“Students read to the volunteer, the volunteer helps them work out sounds, pronunciations, different kinds of recognition words,” said Wilson. “And the more these students read out loud, the more familiar they are with words and so that is our goal.”

Wilson said she’s looking for volunteers that are at least 55 years old, due to age regulations that qualify the program for state funding.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can contact Wilson at (319) 372-8043.

