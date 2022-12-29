Local gyms give advice on sticking to New Year’s resolutions

By Clare Edlund
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - If getting in shape is one of your New Year’s Resolutions for the next year, Tri-State gym employees have advice on how to stick to those based on their own observations.

Over at the Kroc Center membership services manager Angie Duerr said they are seeing an increase in people opting for group fitness classes. And, it’s a motivator to keep coming back.

“Especially at this time of year it’s cold out, it’s dark out, sometimes it’s harder to get to the gym,” Duerr said. “So when you join in one of those group classes you make friends and you get somebody that is coming with you. They’re checking on you, you’re checking on them.”

Duerr also advised if you are getting back in shape or new to the gym to ease into it.

“Don’t try to aim for the sky, don’t try and say ‘I’m going 7 days a week’. Especially if you have been kind of sedentary or moving a lot lately try it out just a couple days a week and focus on making that stick.”

Duerr said the new weight and cardio equipment they got in November has been a popular choice for those who prefer to workout solo, but also for duos and groups.

She said they are still waiting on a few pieces which are set to arrive in January.

