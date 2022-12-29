Macomb PD brings on five patrol officers as recruitment and retention remains a priority

MACOMB (WGEM) - While the recruitment and retention of officers has been one of Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones’ top priorities, the department is currently onboarding five new officers.

Four of which were sworn in last Tuesday, and another to be sworn in during the Jan. 3 city council meeting.

”We always have to plan for retirements or future resignations or whatever it may be,” Jones said. “We’re always preparing with regards to recruitment and even on the retention side as well which is just as important.”

The five new recruits, Jones said, bring the department’s total officer count to 26.

27 is the maximum amount allotted.

One new patrol officer, Alec Lyle, graduated from police academy in August. The three months afterwards were spent going through MPD’s field training program.

Now out of field training, Lyle is on his own and said he’s ready to serve the community.

“I don’t have any previous experience, but as far as I can remember I’ve always wanted some type of path in law enforcement,” Lyle said. “I value helping people when they need it and you definitely get that in this profession.”

For newly sworn in patrol officer Bryce Herrick, he is currently in his first few weeks of field training.

He graduated from police academy earlier this month.

“We’re basically learning the ins and outs of the department as far as proper procedure, radio communication, responding to service calls and over general police operations,” Herrick said.

Herrick said he had previously worked for a correctional facility, but was wanting to get more hands-on in law enforcement.

“I realized I wanted to do a little bit more, I mean you’re kind of limited at a correctional facility, so being out and actually interacting with the public and getting to know the people you serve is actually something of value to me,” he said.

One of the five recruits is a lateral officer, which Jones had been looking to hire this fall.

This means the officer already has prior law enforcement experience and does not need to go to academy. Instead, they are entered directly into MPD’s field training program.

Jones said it has not been determined yet if the department will seek to hire another officer, which would put them at the maximum 27.

To apply or learn more about being in law enforcement in Macomb, click here.

