Miss Quincy’s 75th competition to be held in January
QUINCY (WGEM) - Miss Quincy Scholarship Program officials announced Thursday the annual Miss Quincy and Miss Quincy’s Outstanding Teen Competition, presented by Gully Transportation, will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 7 at the Quincy Community Theatre.
The Miss Quincy Scholarship Program welcomes 14 candidates from the local area to the competition. The theme for the event is “Havana Nights” and will feature special performances by Salsa 29 Productions, Craig Russo Latin Jazz Project and Ashley’s Dance Company.
Eight young women will compete for the opportunity to become Miss Quincy and earn a $3,000 college scholarship and thousands of dollars in prizes. The winner will represent Quincy at Miss Illinois, a preliminary competition to Miss America. Candidates for Miss Quincy will compete in the areas of interview, talent, red carpet, social impact initiative pitch and on-stage questions.
Six young women are vying for the title of Miss Quincy’s Outstanding Teen, a preliminary competition to Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen. In addition to prizes, the winner will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship courtesy of Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences. Teen candidates will compete in interview, lifestyle and fitness, talent, evening wear and on-stage questions.
The next Miss Quincy and Miss Quincy’s Outstanding Teen will spend their year advocating for their social impact initiatives and making dozens of community appearances.
Miss Quincy Juliana Fray and Miss Quincy’s Outstanding Teen Alli Peterson will be crowning the new titleholders after a successful year of service.
At the state competition last June, Fray placed 4th runner-up in the Miss Illinois division.
“I have been part of the Miss Quincy Program since 2013, and my year as Miss Quincy serves as my 10-year anniversary of competing in the Miss America Organization,” said Fray. “From watching Megan Ervin be crowned Miss Quincy and then Miss Illinois, and later becoming Miss Quincy’s Outstanding Teen 2016, I have always dreamed of being Miss Quincy. It has been an honor to be part of the Miss Quincy tradition while simultaneously weaving my own personality into its legacy.”
Peterson placed 5th runner-up in the Teen division at the state competition and took home awards for Top Score Evening Gown & On-Stage Question, People’s Choice and Most Photogenic.
“I am proud of the connections I have made and being able to impact not only the Quincy community but all of the surrounding areas as well,” said Peterson. “The amount of love and support I received at state was like no other, and I know I made many people proud.”
At the Miss Quincy competition this year, 12 participants will take the stage in a fun-filled, non-competitive Princess Program. The Princess Program offers young girls the opportunity to improve upon skills that promote self-confidence and poise. They will perform in the opening number at the competition and walk the stage in a dress of their choosing. Each princess will receive a crown and sash.
Matt Schmidt will serve as master of ceremonies for the evening. Mayor Mike Troup will present the new Miss Quincy with a flower bouquet during her crowning. Miss Quincy is also proud to welcome Mallory Sublette, Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen 2022, as its special guest. Sublette is a senior at Palmyra High School.
Tickets for the competition can be purchased for $15 in advance at Electric Fountain Brewing Company Coffee Bar & Roastery or $20 at the door.
Miss Quincy candidates:
1. Crystal Middendorf
Age: 22
Parents: Joe and Julie Middendorf
College: Quincy University and John Wood Community College
Major: Psychology with a minor in Human Services
Talent: Vocal (with a twist) to “Purpose”
Social Impact Initiative: Little Minds, Big Futures!
2. Lauren Woodward
Age: 22
Parents: Randy and Guyla Woodward
College: Quincy University
Major: Political Science with a Pre-Law Concentration
Employer: Adams County Courthouse – Judicial Secretary
Talent: Speed Painting to a Civil War medley
Social Impact Initiative: Safe and Sound: Advocating for a Brighter Future for Every Child
3. Madison Baker
Age: 22
Parents: Andrea and Mike Baker
College: Quincy University
Major: Criminal Justice
Talent: Stand-Up Comedy
Social Impact Initiative: End the Stigma
4. Shelby Rose
Age: 19
Parents: Mark and Melissa Rose
College: The University of Alabama
Major: Public Relations with a minor in Digital Content Engagement
Talent: Lyrical Dance to “Body Love”
Social Impact Initiative: Fostering Hope
5. Ashley Miller
Age: 24
Parents: Chris and Toni Miller
College: Culver-Stockton College
Major: Communication
Employer: KHQA Multimedia Journalist
Talent: Speech
Social Impact Initiative: Stop the Silence, End the Violence
6. Makenna Post
Age: 18
Parents: Lindsey Whitford and Alan Post
College: John Wood Community College
Major: Nursing
Talent: Instrumental to “Hallelujah”
Social Impact Initiative: Stand Up, Speak Out
7. Jasmine Cobb
Age: 20
Parents: Brooke Cobb
College: Quincy University
Major: Marketing
Talent: Lyrical Dance to “I Hope You Dance”
Social impact Initiative: Life the Barriers: Dance is for Everyone
8. Haley Boyd
Age: 20
Parents: Scott and Kathy Boyd
College: Bryant-Stratton College
Major: Medical Assistance
Talent: Lyrical Dance to “Control”
Social Impact Initiative: An Asset to a Healthy Mind
Miss Quincy’s Outstanding Teen candidates:
1. Lyndi Weatherford
Age: 13
Parents: Diana Weatherford
Billy and Catelynn Weatherford
School: Quincy Junior High School
Talent: Dance to “Body Talks”
Social Impact Initiative: Mental Health, With You in Mind
2. Olivia Schaller
Age: 15
Parents: Dina Schaller and Seth Schaller
School: Illini West High School
Talent: Singing to “Speechless”
Social Impact Initiative: Got Insulin?
3. Kaydee Rennecker
Age: 16
Parents: Chad and Lindsey Rennecker
School: Western High School
Talent: Dance
Social Impact Initiative: We Care: sending care packages overseas
4. Kennedy Artman
Age: 14
Parents: John and Krista Artman
School: Carthage Middle School
Talent: Contemporary Jazz Dance to “I’ll Be There”
Social Impact Initiative: The Mental and Physical Benefits of Youth Sports
5. Adriana Pavon
Age: 17
Parents: Kevin and Davina Pavon
School: Quincy Senior High School
Talent: Vocal to “Nella Fantasia”
Social Impact Initiative: Homeward Bound Waggin
6. Molly Gerard
Age: 15
Parents: Brandon Gerard and Miranda Gerard
School: Pittsfield High School
Talent: Piano and Lyrical Dance to “The Last Time”
Social Impact Initiative: Plant a Seed
Princess Participants:
1. Aislynn Griffin
Age: 10
Parents: Eddie and Christina Griffin
2. Peightyn Johnson
Age: 6
Parents: Kevin & Shelby Johnson
3. Brielle Heidbreder
Age: 8
Parents: Tony and Shasta Heidbreder
4. Etana Lilako
Age: 10
Parents: Tiffany and Eddie
5. Quinn Hummel
Age: 5
Parents: Peter and Alyssa Hummel
6. Ahna York
Age: 8
Parents: Jerome & Blondale York
7. Raelynn Weatherford
Age: 9
Parents:
Diana Weatherford
Billy and Catelynn Weatherford
8. Eliza Piper
Age: 5
Parents: Chad and Mindi Piper
9. Ila Mae Crider
Age: 5
Parents: Shanice Crider and Demeique Humphrey
10. Trinity Harrison
Age: 10
Parents: Rusty and Suzy Harrison
11. Jolene Willis
Age: 7
Parents: Jessica & Patrick Hollensteiner
12. Destiny Hays
Age: 5
Parents: Jordan and Kimberly Hays
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.