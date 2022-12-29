Miss Quincy’s 75th competition to be held in January

QUINCY (WGEM) - Miss Quincy Scholarship Program officials announced Thursday the annual Miss Quincy and Miss Quincy’s Outstanding Teen Competition, presented by Gully Transportation, will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 7 at the Quincy Community Theatre.

The Miss Quincy Scholarship Program welcomes 14 candidates from the local area to the competition. The theme for the event is “Havana Nights” and will feature special performances by Salsa 29 Productions, Craig Russo Latin Jazz Project and Ashley’s Dance Company.

Eight young women will compete for the opportunity to become Miss Quincy and earn a $3,000 college scholarship and thousands of dollars in prizes. The winner will represent Quincy at Miss Illinois, a preliminary competition to Miss America. Candidates for Miss Quincy will compete in the areas of interview, talent, red carpet, social impact initiative pitch and on-stage questions.

Six young women are vying for the title of Miss Quincy’s Outstanding Teen, a preliminary competition to Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen. In addition to prizes, the winner will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship courtesy of Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences. Teen candidates will compete in interview, lifestyle and fitness, talent, evening wear and on-stage questions.

The next Miss Quincy and Miss Quincy’s Outstanding Teen will spend their year advocating for their social impact initiatives and making dozens of community appearances.

Miss Quincy Juliana Fray and Miss Quincy’s Outstanding Teen Alli Peterson will be crowning the new titleholders after a successful year of service.

At the state competition last June, Fray placed 4th runner-up in the Miss Illinois division.

“I have been part of the Miss Quincy Program since 2013, and my year as Miss Quincy serves as my 10-year anniversary of competing in the Miss America Organization,” said Fray. “From watching Megan Ervin be crowned Miss Quincy and then Miss Illinois, and later becoming Miss Quincy’s Outstanding Teen 2016, I have always dreamed of being Miss Quincy. It has been an honor to be part of the Miss Quincy tradition while simultaneously weaving my own personality into its legacy.”

Peterson placed 5th runner-up in the Teen division at the state competition and took home awards for Top Score Evening Gown & On-Stage Question, People’s Choice and Most Photogenic.

“I am proud of the connections I have made and being able to impact not only the Quincy community but all of the surrounding areas as well,” said Peterson. “The amount of love and support I received at state was like no other, and I know I made many people proud.”

At the Miss Quincy competition this year, 12 participants will take the stage in a fun-filled, non-competitive Princess Program. The Princess Program offers young girls the opportunity to improve upon skills that promote self-confidence and poise. They will perform in the opening number at the competition and walk the stage in a dress of their choosing. Each princess will receive a crown and sash.

Matt Schmidt will serve as master of ceremonies for the evening. Mayor Mike Troup will present the new Miss Quincy with a flower bouquet during her crowning. Miss Quincy is also proud to welcome Mallory Sublette, Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen 2022, as its special guest. Sublette is a senior at Palmyra High School.

Tickets for the competition can be purchased for $15 in advance at Electric Fountain Brewing Company Coffee Bar & Roastery or $20 at the door.

Miss Quincy candidates:

1. Crystal Middendorf

Age: 22

Parents: Joe and Julie Middendorf

College: Quincy University and John Wood Community College

Major: Psychology with a minor in Human Services

Talent: Vocal (with a twist) to “Purpose”

Social Impact Initiative: Little Minds, Big Futures!

2. Lauren Woodward

Age: 22

Parents: Randy and Guyla Woodward

College: Quincy University

Major: Political Science with a Pre-Law Concentration

Employer: Adams County Courthouse – Judicial Secretary

Talent: Speed Painting to a Civil War medley

Social Impact Initiative: Safe and Sound: Advocating for a Brighter Future for Every Child

3. Madison Baker

Age: 22

Parents: Andrea and Mike Baker

College: Quincy University

Major: Criminal Justice

Talent: Stand-Up Comedy

Social Impact Initiative: End the Stigma

4. Shelby Rose

Age: 19

Parents: Mark and Melissa Rose

College: The University of Alabama

Major: Public Relations with a minor in Digital Content Engagement

Talent: Lyrical Dance to “Body Love”

Social Impact Initiative: Fostering Hope

5. Ashley Miller

Age: 24

Parents: Chris and Toni Miller

College: Culver-Stockton College

Major: Communication

Employer: KHQA Multimedia Journalist

Talent: Speech

Social Impact Initiative: Stop the Silence, End the Violence

6. Makenna Post

Age: 18

Parents: Lindsey Whitford and Alan Post

College: John Wood Community College

Major: Nursing

Talent: Instrumental to “Hallelujah”

Social Impact Initiative: Stand Up, Speak Out

7. Jasmine Cobb

Age: 20

Parents: Brooke Cobb

College: Quincy University

Major: Marketing

Talent: Lyrical Dance to “I Hope You Dance”

Social impact Initiative: Life the Barriers: Dance is for Everyone

8. Haley Boyd

Age: 20

Parents: Scott and Kathy Boyd

College: Bryant-Stratton College

Major: Medical Assistance

Talent: Lyrical Dance to “Control”

Social Impact Initiative: An Asset to a Healthy Mind

Miss Quincy’s Outstanding Teen candidates:

1. Lyndi Weatherford

Age: 13

Parents: Diana Weatherford

Billy and Catelynn Weatherford

School: Quincy Junior High School

Talent: Dance to “Body Talks”

Social Impact Initiative: Mental Health, With You in Mind

2. Olivia Schaller

Age: 15

Parents: Dina Schaller and Seth Schaller

School: Illini West High School

Talent: Singing to “Speechless”

Social Impact Initiative: Got Insulin?

3. Kaydee Rennecker

Age: 16

Parents: Chad and Lindsey Rennecker

School: Western High School

Talent: Dance

Social Impact Initiative: We Care: sending care packages overseas

4. Kennedy Artman

Age: 14

Parents: John and Krista Artman

School: Carthage Middle School

Talent: Contemporary Jazz Dance to “I’ll Be There”

Social Impact Initiative: The Mental and Physical Benefits of Youth Sports

5. Adriana Pavon

Age: 17

Parents: Kevin and Davina Pavon

School: Quincy Senior High School

Talent: Vocal to “Nella Fantasia”

Social Impact Initiative: Homeward Bound Waggin

6. Molly Gerard

Age: 15

Parents: Brandon Gerard and Miranda Gerard

School: Pittsfield High School

Talent: Piano and Lyrical Dance to “The Last Time”

Social Impact Initiative: Plant a Seed

Princess Participants:

1. Aislynn Griffin

Age: 10

Parents: Eddie and Christina Griffin

2. Peightyn Johnson

Age: 6

Parents: Kevin & Shelby Johnson

3. Brielle Heidbreder

Age: 8

Parents: Tony and Shasta Heidbreder

4. Etana Lilako

Age: 10

Parents: Tiffany and Eddie

5. Quinn Hummel

Age: 5

Parents: Peter and Alyssa Hummel

6. Ahna York

Age: 8

Parents: Jerome & Blondale York

7. Raelynn Weatherford

Age: 9

Parents:

Diana Weatherford

Billy and Catelynn Weatherford

8. Eliza Piper

Age: 5

Parents: Chad and Mindi Piper

9. Ila Mae Crider

Age: 5

Parents: Shanice Crider and Demeique Humphrey

10. Trinity Harrison

Age: 10

Parents: Rusty and Suzy Harrison

11. Jolene Willis

Age: 7

Parents: Jessica & Patrick Hollensteiner

12. Destiny Hays

Age: 5

Parents: Jordan and Kimberly Hays

