Rain looks likely

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a new record for a high temperature today in Quincy the old record of 66 degrees set back in 1984. The new record looks like it will go down in the books as 70 degrees for a high temperature in Quincy. A week cold front slides through the area overnight and that will definitely knock our temperatures down tomorrow. Daytime highs tomorrow will be about 30° cooler than where they were today. We can expect a high temperature tomorrow right around 40 degrees from there we begin to track the potential for a pretty decent round of rain showers on Monday. There may even be a few rumbles of thunder. Right now it looks like the region will see over a half inch of rain possibly as much as an inch of rain Monday night through Tuesday morning. A look at your New Year’s eve forecast has the temperatures at midnight on New Year’s eve around 40 degrees. We will usher in 2023 with temperatures running well above average.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.