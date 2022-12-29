Scotland County High School students shadow health care professionals

MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) - Some Scotland County High School students were able to shadow healthcare professionals to see if they want to work in the medical field after graduation.

Scotland County Hospital recently restarted the “Med Club” in collaboration with the high school.

The collaboration seeks to develop an interest in the medical field for students to fill future voids in the field as current workers retire.

Today, seniors Karli Hamilton and Lauren Triplett had the chance to check their thyroids on an ultrasound machine while shadowing the radiology staff.

“We got to see a portable x-ray machine and I got to see first hand, in action, what all it took to have a ultrasound machine and then I discovered that all this new technology that we have these days is brand new,” Triplett said. “But, I learned about the previous times where they had to use a dark room or a cassette tape and it took so long and now it’s so quick and much more efficient.

The Med Club is currently organized by Scotland County Hospital Interim CEO Meagan Weber.

Triplett said she and her fellow peers in the club will begin planning a 5k race to raise awareness for heart health once school starts again in January.

