WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (December 28) QHS Blue Devils Set To Open Holiday Tourney Play Tonight In Collinsville While Illini West Tips Off Against Brown County In Macomb At Western Hall

(5) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Return To The Hardwood At The State Farm Classic Against The (4) Crusaders Of Rockford Lutheran
Illini West Tips-Off Against Brown County At The Macomb-Western Holiday Tourney
Illini West Tips-Off Against Brown County At The Macomb-Western Holiday Tourney
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Several area prep basketball teams returned to the hardwood earlier today to take part in holiday tournament games all across the Tri-States and the state of Illinois. We’ll have an update plus game highlights from the Macomb-Western Holiday Basketball Tournament.

That’s where the Chargers of Illini West tipped off against the Hornets of Brown County in one of the featured afternoon games on tap at Western Hall.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

QHS Blue Devils to open play at Collinsville Rourney, Illini West gets by Brown County

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (December 27) QHS & QND Open Holiday Basketball Tournaments With Victories While Camp Point Central Hits The Hardwood Against Lewistown At Western Hall

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy High & Quincy Notre Dame Post Wins On The Tournament Hardwood Along With Camp Point Central

Sports

76th annual Macomb-Western Holiday Tourney now underway at WIU

Updated: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (December 27) “Sports Extra” Lady Tiger Classic Rolls On In Beardstown While The Macomb-Western Holiday Classic Gets Underway At Western Hall In Macomb

Updated: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Holiday Tournament Basketball Action Rolls on Throughout The Tri-States

Latest News

Sports

Sports Extra Holiday prep basketball tournaments roll on

Updated: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 26) Macomb Lady Bombers Tip-Off Against Jacksonville-Routt Catholic On The Hardwood At The “Lady Tiger Classic”

Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Macomb Lady Bombers Post A Win Over Jacksonville-Routt Catholic At The Lady Tiger Classic

Sports

40th annual Lady Tiger Classic underway

Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:32 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 26) Quincy High Wrestling Team Facing Travel Delays In “The Gateway City” As The Blue Devils Try To Head South For An Upcoming Tournament

Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:48 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Wrestling Team Dealing With Travel Delays Thanks To "Mother Nature"

Sports

QHS wrestling team faces travel delays in St. Louis

Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:22 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (Dec. 20) Central/Southeastern Rolls Past Warrenton At The “Rumble On The River” And Clark County Football Standout Clint Chamley Returns From The US Army Bowl Combine

Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:34 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Central/Southeastern Rolls Past Warrenton On The Hardwood At JWCC