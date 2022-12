WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (December 28) Bushnell-Prairie City Tips-Off Against The Wildcats Of Western At The Mississippi Valley Invitational Tournament In Mendon

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

IHSA

Collinsville Tournament

Quincy Blue Devils 67

Alton Red Birds 41

QHS: Brad Longcor, III (18 Points)

Cam Brown (10 Points)

Reid O’Brien (10 Points)

Keshaun Thomas (10 Points/10 Rebs)

Mississippi Valley Invitational Tournament

Unity High School (Mendon, Illinois)

Bushnell-Prairie City Spartans 72

Western Wildcats 68 (Final/OT)

Payson-Seymour Indians 53

West Prairie 19

MVIT Games Set For Thursday, December 29, 2022

5:00 PM (5th Place Game) - Western vs. West Prairie

6:30 PM (3rd Place Game) - Bushnell-Prairie City vs. Rushville-Industry

8:00 PM (1st Place Game) - Unity vs. Payson

Macomb-Western Holiday Basketball Tournament

Western Illinois University (Western Hall)

Macomb, Illinois

Monmouth-Roseville 49

Liberty 17

Canton 43

Lewistown 36

Illini West 63

Brown County 41

Illini Bluffs 61

Rockridge 56

West Hancock 52

Camp Point Central 56

Southeastern 30

Macomb 27

SE Suns: Danny Stephens (21 Points/ 4 Rebs / 3 blks / 4 Steals / 2 Assists )

SE Suns Now (11-0) Overall On The Season

Eureka 57

Farmington 44

Waverly Holiday Tournament

West Central 42

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 55

WCHS Now (10-4) Overall On The Season

Lady Tiger Classic

Beardstown High School

Unity Lady Mustangs 50

Illini West Lady Chargers 35

UHS: Ashlynn Arnsman (18 Points) Also Joined The 1000 Career Point Club!

Kylee Barry (16 Points)

Kyra Carothers (10 Points)

Unity Now (16-1) Overall On The Season.

Note: UHS Lady Mustangs Will Face The Brown County Lady Hornets In Championship Game Thursday Night At 7:00 PM.

Macomb 46

Illini Bluffs 49 (2 OT)

MHS: Ainsley Holthaus (23 Points)

Dixon Tournament

QHS Lady Blue Devils 30

Guilford 33

QHS: Taylor Fohey (10 Points)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.