When basketball ruled holiday season in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - There was a time in Quincy when the holiday season meant Christmas Day presents, New Year’s Eve toasts -- and yes, basketball.

Three days and 12 games of some of the top small college basketball in the country played between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day at Quincy College’s Memorial Gym.

For 34 seasons from 1954 through 1987, eight of the best NAIA teams in the country came to town to play three games against the best competition at the time in the Mart Heinen Club Holiday Tournament.

There were many memorable moments and teams but none probably topped the 57-point outburst by Oral Roberts University sharpshooter Richard Fuqua during a 120-83 victory over St. Benedict’s (Kan.) on Dec. 26, 1970.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard from Chattanooga, Tenn., connected on 24 field goals and nine free throws to account for his 57 points. According to those who were in attendance, at least 20 of his field goals were so deep they would have been 3-pointers in today’s game, which would have put him way over the 70-point mark.

Not only that, according to Quincy Herald-Whig’s coverage of the game most were jump shots. Fuqua took 44 shots, all but four from outside.

One fan at that game was longtime local basketball enthusiast Mike Happel, who at that time was a 21-year-old student who was home on break during his senior year at Augustana College.

“It was unbelievable,” said Happel, who is now in his 51st year selling real estate in Quincy. “Fuqua would come about two steps across half court and just pull up and shoot jump shots. It was nothing but net.”

Happel recalled the crowd rooting for Fuqua to break the individual record for most points in a game, which was 55 set by John Rinka of Kenyon (Ohio) against Tennessee A&I in 1968. Henry Logan of Western Carolina scored 53 against the host school in 1967.

“Fuqua was as smooth as silk,” Happel said. “He was as good a player as there was playing on that court.”

Fuqua was sitting on 55 points and the game out of reach when he broke the record with all things, a dunk. A lead pass led to a thunderous Fuqua slam -- he almost got his elbow caught in the net -- with 2:26 left.

At that point, ORU Coach Ken Trickey pulled Fuqua from the game and he was mobbed on the Titans bench by a mob of young autograph seekers.

Unfortunately for Fuqua, his team finished second after losing the title game to bitter rival Tennessee State. And Fuqua who scored 110 points in the tournament, wasn’t even named MVP. That honor went to Tennessee State’s Loyd Neal.

The game was the first of four and spending all day in Memorial Gym was like Christmas Day a day earlier for young fans like Happel.

“You’d go to the tournament and just spend the entire day at Memorial Gym,” Happel said of the mob of young school age fans whose parents would use the tournament’s three days as a form of “babysitting.”

“I absolutely loved it. You really didn’t have a clue about some of these teams but by the third day you had your favorite teams and players.”

The Mart Heinen Club went to great lengths to land the best teams, routinely sending club members to the NAIA National Tournament in Kansas City in April and recruiting them to the next QC event in December. Because it was one of the few small college events, the tournament had no problems attracting top teams and talent.

Future NBA players to play on the Memorial Gym Court included Dick Barnett, John Barnhill and Ben Warley (Tennessee A&I), Chico Vaughn (Southern Illinois), Luke Jackson (Pan American), Jack Sikma (Illinois Wesleyan), Purvis Short (Jackson State), Billy Ray Bates (Kentucky State), Ted McClain and Neal (Tennessee State). Non-NBA but spectacular fan favorites included Logan, Archie Talley (Salem) and Ernest Lee (Clarke College).

Because the competition was so stiff, the host Hawks never won the tournament until its 23rd year in 1976.

Eight teams participated for the first 32 years and four teams played in the final two years before the tournament ended in 1987. At that point, QU officials felt the team would gain more national and regional exposure by playing on the road after its move to NCAA Div. II.

With that decision came the end of a glorious era of holiday hoops in the Gem City.

