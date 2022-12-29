Windy again, but feeling like spring

QUINCY (WGEM) - As you step out the door this morning the temperatures may have you questioning what month it is. We typically start off the morning this time of year with temperatures in the 20s, but we are in the 40s and 50s. These unseasonably warm temperatures are thanks to our continued southerly winds. Sustained winds through the day will range from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico has begun to arrive in the Tri-States, as clouds continue to flow into the area. Therefore, we will have a cloudy start to the day with some stratus clouds overhead. By later this afternoon we will turn more mostly cloudy as the stratus clouds start to break apart some. This means some peaks of sun will be possible. Due to the warm start to the day, the stratus clouds breaking apart some, and the gusty southerly winds today will be much warmer. We will be feeling more like spring with highs in the low to mid 60s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. The forecasted daytime high of 65° for the Quincy Regional Airport will reach close to the record. The record currently stands at 66° set in 1984.

Later tonight, a weak cold front will move through the region. A few showers look to develop along this front. A few rumbles of thunder may even be heard. However, these showers will mainly be for those on the Illinois side of the Tri-States. The rain will not last long though.

