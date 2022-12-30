Boil order issued for area around 18th and Monroe in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy officials issued a boil order Friday for customers in the area of 18th and Monroe streets.

Officials stated the boil order would be for people on Monroe Street from 17th Street to 18th Street and for people on 18th Street from Monroe Street to Madison Street.

Officials added the repair of a water main break would require an interruption of service until 4 p.m. and would be followed by a boil order.

