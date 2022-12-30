Broadband map comment deadline coming up

QUINCY (WGEM) - Missouri residents have two weeks to make their voices heard to help determine how much money the state will receive to provide high speed internet to underserved areas.

The state is encouraging people to make sure broadband coverage in their communities is accurately represented on the Federal Communication Commission’s Broadband Map.

January 13th is the final day to file a challenge to the map which will eventually determine how much of the $42 billion dollars are doled out to connect all Missourians.

You can find the map here. You can find information on how to submit a challenge here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.