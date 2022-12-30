Car crash on McMasters Avenue leaves 3 injured

3 injured from car crash, one flown to Columbia area hospital, one taken to Hannibal Regional...
3 injured from car crash, one flown to Columbia area hospital, one taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital(MGN)
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A truck driving south on the 4400 block of McMasters Avenue crossed the center line, leading to a two vehicle head on collision.

NECOMM dispatched officers to the crash on Thursday, Dec. 29 at approximately 2:49 p.m.

Officers found 33 year old Hannibal man who was driving the truck crossed the center line and hit a SUV traveling north.

A 38 year old woman was driving the SUV and sustained minor injuries, but declined medical treatment. Another man was in the SUV and was transported by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

The truck driver was flown by helicopter to a Columbia area hospital.

The Hannibal Police Department reported that no charges have been filed yet.

The Hannibal Police Department was assisted by the Marion County Ambulance, Air Evac, Hannibal Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and NECOMM.

