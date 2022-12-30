Cold front cools us down, but we will still be very mild

After a cloudy start to the day, we will see partial clearing later in the afternoon.
After a cloudy start to the day, we will see partial clearing later in the afternoon.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A cold front moved through the Tri-States around midnight this Friday morning. At midnight, our temperature was 50° and that was our high for the day. Since then, temperature have been cooling. This morning, temperatures are now in the mid 30s to low 40s. Temperatures will rebound slightly into the afternoon hours, but only into the upper 30s to mid 40s depending on where you live in the Tri-States. We have a cloudy start to the day and those clouds will stay with us through at least the first half of the day. Then, I am expecting some partial clearing later in the afternoon. Later tonight though, clouds will return leading to mostly cloudy skies but we will be dry. Lows tonight will be colder with light winds. Most of the Tri-States will have lows in the upper 20s, but a few towns on the southern tier will be closer to 30°.

Tomorrow, New Year’s Eve, will be a tranquil day. Daytime highs for the northern tier of the Tri-States will be in the mid 40s with the rest of the Tri-States in the upper 40s. Skies will be partly sunny. If you New Year’s Eve night plans, the forecast will not ruin those plans. The forecast remains dry and by the stroke of midnight, temperatures will be mid 30s to near 40°.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 injured from car crash, one flown to Columbia area hospital, one taken to Hannibal Regional...
Car crash on McMasters Avenue leaves 3 injured
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
New businesses have been popping up in Camp Point, Illinois. They’re creating jobs and...
Five businesses opened in Camp Point, more businesses soon to open
The Illinois Capitol complex in Springfield, IL.
New Illinois laws take effect on January 1
Ruins of back of 219 Oak Street in Quincy where Streitmatter's remains were found on Oct. 8, 2012
DIGGING DEEPER: 10 years later, no answers on Nancy

Latest News

Rain coming Monday
Rain looks likely
StromTrak Weather Thursday Midday
StromTrak Weather Thursday Midday
StromTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StromTrak Weather Thursday Morning
We will have some increasing clouds, but it will still be a great day to head outside.
Breaking a record high today