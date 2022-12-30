Cold front cools us down, but we will still be very mild

QUINCY (WGEM) - A cold front moved through the Tri-States around midnight this Friday morning. At midnight, our temperature was 50° and that was our high for the day. Since then, temperature have been cooling. This morning, temperatures are now in the mid 30s to low 40s. Temperatures will rebound slightly into the afternoon hours, but only into the upper 30s to mid 40s depending on where you live in the Tri-States. We have a cloudy start to the day and those clouds will stay with us through at least the first half of the day. Then, I am expecting some partial clearing later in the afternoon. Later tonight though, clouds will return leading to mostly cloudy skies but we will be dry. Lows tonight will be colder with light winds. Most of the Tri-States will have lows in the upper 20s, but a few towns on the southern tier will be closer to 30°.

Tomorrow, New Year’s Eve, will be a tranquil day. Daytime highs for the northern tier of the Tri-States will be in the mid 40s with the rest of the Tri-States in the upper 40s. Skies will be partly sunny. If you New Year’s Eve night plans, the forecast will not ruin those plans. The forecast remains dry and by the stroke of midnight, temperatures will be mid 30s to near 40°.

