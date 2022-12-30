Expect to see more law enforcement on New Year’s Eve

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you have plans to go out for the new year, local law enforcement officials have a message for you.

Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens said you can expect to see more law enforcement patrolling the roads on New Year’s Eve.

Officers will actively be watching out for impaired drivers.

“It’s too dangerous,” Grootens said. “I’ve seen too much happen over the years. Too many accidents involving drunk drivers.”

Grooten said a DUI arrest in Adams County can end up costing between $15,000 to $20,000.

DUI penalties

Illinois

In Illinois, a first-time DUI offense leads to a Class A misdemeanor that carries jail time of up to a year and a fine that ranges from $500 to $2,500 and revocation of driver’s license.

Iowa

In Iowa, a first-time DUI offense can lead to 48 hours or up to a year in jail, up to $625-$1,250 in fines and license revocation for up to 180 years.

Missouri

In Missouri, a first-time DUI offense A first-time offender faces up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $500.

