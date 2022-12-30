Hospital Report: December 31, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report
By Ryan Hill
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:27 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Joan A. Davis, 73, of Quincy, IL, passed away December 20 at her home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Alice C. Pfeiffer, age 94, of Quincy, died December 29 at  in Sunset Home. Hasen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Chris Ames & Nicole Smith Quincy, IL...Girl

Rev Jacob R & Emily S Hercamp La Grange, MO...boy

