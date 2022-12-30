Hospital Report: December 31, 2022
Deaths:
Joan A. Davis, 73, of Quincy, IL, passed away December 20 at her home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.
Alice C. Pfeiffer, age 94, of Quincy, died December 29 at in Sunset Home. Hasen Spear Funeral Home.
Births:
Blessing Hospital Reports:
Chris Ames & Nicole Smith Quincy, IL...Girl
Rev Jacob R & Emily S Hercamp La Grange, MO...boy
