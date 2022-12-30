HREDC Board continues search for new executive director

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The nationwide search for the new executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council is still underway.

Today was Corey Mehaffy’s last day as the executive director. He has accepted a new position at Orscheln Properties in Moberly, Missouri.

HREDC President Hal Benedict said they are looking for someone who is a good communicator, knows how to build relationships and understands economic development.

Benedict said replacing Mehaffy will be challenging.

“We have accomplished so much in the last four years,” he said. “Marion and Ralls Counties, along with Palmyra and Hannibal, working together to promote economic development has been wonderful.”

Benedict said they hired The PACE Group, which is an Arkansas-based executive search firm, to find some qualified candidates.

He expects to have a group of candidates within the next month.

If you are interested in the position you can look on their website.

