Illini Community Hospital to get drive-through clinic

By Clare Edlund
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Imagine going for a check-up and not needing to leave your car.

Illini Community Hospital is hoping to provide a drive-through clinic coming in 2023.

The Xpress Clinic in the square will be closing and moving to the site of the old annex building behind the hospital on Franklin St. That’s where the new clinic will be built after it’s demolished and built up.

Administrative nursing director Susan Chenoweth said it will function like the Blessing drive-through clinic in Quincy.

“We’ll have one drive-thru bay and it will have one exam room inside,” Chenoweth said. “We’re hoping that it will speed up our efficiency and makes people happy that they won’t have to get out in the cold. You know, stay in their car and go through and get the exam that they need.”

She said bids are out right now and hope to hire contractors in February. She said the clinic is set to open sometime in the fall or winter of 2023.

