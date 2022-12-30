Keokuk Homeless Alliance to distribute backpacks to those in need

The Keokuk Homeless Alliance said they’re giving back through backpacks because they’re easy to carry from location to location for those without a a stable living situation.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
KEOKUK (WGEM) - Some people in need in Lee County will receive backpacks full of toiletries, food and other essentials, thanks to a local organization.

Keokuk Homeless Alliance President, Carmalitta Baum, said there are residents, young and old, facing homelessness and housing instability in the area. That’s why they’ve created backpacks for all ages.

Baum said members of the alliance packed the backpacks and will distribute them, but it’s through community donation of the goods that made the mission possible.

“We came up with the backpack idea, asked for the community’s help, and again they showed up like they always do, so really it was just about putting essentials in there,” Baum said. “Gloves, hats, canned food with the pop tops, granola bars.”

She said not much of the organization’s funding needed to be used to fill the bags thanks to the support of locals.

“For the backpacks they brought in donation items, almost everything that we have has been donated, we haven’t had to use any of our own expenses as an alliance to supply any of it because the community really stepped up, like with all the backpacks, with all the supplies in it,” Baum said.

The Keokuk Homeless Alliance will soon distribute the 28 bags to local churches and stores that see many people in need sleeping around their properties.

Baum said she hopes to distribute the bags on Jan. 1.

