King Park dog park fence arrives, more additions coming later

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The dog park in Pittsfield’s King Park opened 6 months ago, but due to some landscaping issues with the grass, it was missing a fence, a crucial element. Well, now it’s there and installed.

Michael Jennings with Picture Pittsfield and the Pike County Rotary Club, the two organizations that spearheaded the dog park project, said the fence is double entry and separates big dogs from little dogs.

“This is so a dog won’t get out on accident,” Jennings said. “That was crucial to make sure the dogs were safe and not getting away.”

Jennings said they will keep the fence locked up for now and open it again in the spring after the first mowing.

He said they are still waiting on a working water pump system and dog waste bins.

