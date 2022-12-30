Macomb offers Christmas tree disposal

MACOMB (WGEM) - Waste Management in Macomb announced Friday it will offer pickup of live Christmas trees for Macomb residents through Jan. 13.

Waste Management will pick up trees on the customer’s regular route day.

Christmas trees are to be cut into lengths of six feet or less and placed at the curb for pickup and disposal. Trees placed at the curb are to be removed from stands and have all ornamentation removed.

There is no additional cost for the pickup.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.