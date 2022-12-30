Missouri troopers urge safe New Years celebrations

MSHP urges New Years celebration safety
MSHP urges New Years celebration safety(WGEM)
By Blake Sammann
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:01 AM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - Authorities say if you’re ringing in the New Year on Saturday, it’s important to celebrate smart.

The National Safety Council estimates as many as 408 people will die on U-S roads from today through Monday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Justin Dunn says driving under the influence is a recipe for disaster.

“It doesn’t matter what amount of alcohol you’ve had,” he said. “If you’ve had one drink of alcohol we recommend you not to drive. Make sure you have a designated driver, have an Uber, have something in place to get you to and from those destinations.”

In December 2020, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found traffic crashes involving an impaired driver killed 937 people.

