Pike Co. Highway Dept. moving and expanding location

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pike County Highway Department is moving to a new location in Pittsfield Industrial Park to offer them more space.

Pike County board chairman Andy Borrowman said the current building doesn’t have enough room to keep and wash the trucks especially in the winter. He said they funded the new space through a $1 million loan at a local bank. The new location is three doors down from John Wood Community College at 39643 260th Ave.

“They will have a facility that will hold and house all of the equipment,” Borrowman said. “And eventually we will build a salt dome or salt building to handle the salt that they need for winter time use.”

Borrowman said they plan to sell the old building once the department is fully vacated.

