Pike Co. restraining order will prevent pretrial provisions of SAFE-T Act from taking effect on Jan. 1

Pike County Sheriff's Department
Pike County Sheriff's Department(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Pike County State’s Attorney Zack Boren reported Friday that Pike County Resident Circuit Judge J. Frank McCartney had entered an order granting a temporary restraining order against the SAFE-T Act.

Boren stated the order was requested by him and Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood and that according to the order, the pretrial provisions of the SAFE-T Act will not take effect in Pike County.

Borden stated the order was based on the summary judgment order entered on Dec. 28 by Judge Thomas W. Cunnington, Circuit Judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit, finding the pretrial portions of the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional.

Additionally, Cunnington entered an order on Dec. 30, clarifying that the amendments to the terms “bail” and “pre-trial release” are “facially unconstitutional, void, and unenforceable” as used in the pre-trial provisions of the SAFE-T Act.

The Pike County case is set for status on Jan. 6.

