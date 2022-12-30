Pike County Rotary Club gets $1500 literary grant for snack pack program

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A Pike County service group is working to get young people to read more.

Pike County Rotary Club’s president Michael Jennings said they applied for their annual literary grant back in the fall.

This year, they were awarded $1,500 for a school snack pack program.

The program gives kids in need bags with nutritional food. This grant would supply books in those bags for the kids, too.

“Last year, we used our literary grant funds for the dog park,” Jennings said. “When we had the initial opening in the spring we had a walk where anybody that came for the walk around the lake here was given a free Clifford the Big Red Dog book.”

Jennings said the grant program is through the Rotary Club’s statewide district.

