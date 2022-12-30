Quincy man recalls game when soccer great Pele slapped his face

QUINCY (WGEM) - Imagine Michael Jordan slam-dunking on your head and letting you know about it for the next 30 minutes.

Imagine trying to sink a 6-inch putt while Tiger Woods prowls a few feet away just daring you to place the ball in the cup.

Imagine throwing a pitch to Babe Ruth who jackhammers the baseball a mile and stands at home plate admiring the majestic shot.

Well, Quincyan Mario Camacho had a similar experience: He was slapped in the face by the legendary soccer great Pele during an exhibition game in 1973.

Camacho, who has lived in Quincy since 1974 and has coached soccer at all four local schools in various roles, recalled the incident as the world mourned the death of Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three cups and became one of the most dominant sports figures of the last century. Pele, 82, died Thursday in São Paulo from organ failure as a result of cancer.

While many in the United States may argue about who is the GOAT (greatest of all time) for the MLB, NFL or NBA, in soccer worldwide it is unequivocally Pele. Even those like the late Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo -- the Mount Rushmore of world soccer -- acknowledge Pele as “The King.”

Pele led Brazil to World Cup championships in 1958, 1962 and 1970. According to which source is used, Pele’s total goals range anywhere between 650 (league matches) and 1,281 (all senior matches, some against low-level competition.)

So being a young soccer player growing up in Guadalajara, Mexico, before moving to the United States, the opportunity to play against his idol was a dream come true for Camacho.

Although it nearly didn’t happen.

Camacho had just finished a highly successful collegiate career (1969-72) at Quincy College, helping lead the Hawks to the 1971 NAIA championship, 1970 runner-up and 1972 third place. Not only that, he got to play with older brother Edmundo and younger brother Frank so it was a family affair. And Coach Jack Mackenzie ran a disciplined but fun program.

So after graduating in the spring of 1973, Camacho realized his dream of being a professional soccer player and joined the Rochester Lancers of the nine-team North American Soccer League (NASL), the top pro league in the United States.

“I had achieved my dream of being a professional soccer player,” Camacho said. “I had made it.”

But quickly, the dream soured into a nightmare.

“We had a guy (Sam DeRosa) who was not a good coach and I told him that,” Camacho said. “I had never gotten in trouble at Quincy or with any other coaches I ever played for. He just let the players do what they wanted. Some wouldn’t even show up for practice. My roommate on the road would stay out all night partying. It was a bad situation.”

So about that time a Brazilian all-star team featuring the world’s greatest player in Pele was coming to Rochester for an exhibition game.

“So we are getting ready to play this game and I’m all excited and the day before he tells me I’m not gonna play,” Camacho said. “I was so disappointed because I obviously wanted to play against Pele.”

Eventually, game day arrives amongst much pomp and circumstance and Camacho finds himself firmly planted on the Lancers bench.

“About 15 minutes into the game, he (DeRosa) subs me into the game,” Camacho recalled. “So I am absolutely shaking. My whole body is shaking. I try tying my shoes, just anything to relax.

“So I’m talking to myself, just trying to calm down and tell myself the first guy I see in a white (Brazil) jersey, I’m gonna knock the crap out of the guy. That will help calm me down.

“So there’s a stoppage and ref signals me into the game and I’m still shaking. A few seconds later, there’s a play in front of me and I knock the snot out of this guy. Gave him a knee shot right in the thigh. He’s laying on the ground, rolls over and I see the No. 10. ... Oh boy.”

Camacho had just annihilated the world’s greatest soccer player!

“I thought, oh (crap) I just knocked down Pele,” Camacho said. “Then his protection (enforcers) on the field came over screaming at me in Portuguese. He’s still rolling around on the ground so I figure I better help him up.

“I extend a hand to help him up and I can’t move him. I looked down and saw his thighs were humongous. So he motions me to extend my other arm and pull him up with both arms. So I do that and he gets up and smiles at me.”

At that point, Camacho thinks he’s dodged a bullet.

“But then a second later, he just hauls off and slaps me with an open hand right across the face!” Camacho said. “I was absolutely startled.

“All I could do was just walk away.”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.