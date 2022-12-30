Rather Mild End to 2022

While still cooler than the record warm weather seen on Thursday, mild temperatures will continue throughout New Year’s weekend. For the last day of 2022, mostly cloudy skies will continue for most, while a stray shower cannot be ruled out (especially across Northern areas). High temperatures will climb into the upper 40′s. For New Year’s celebrations Saturday evening, temps will fall into the 30′s.

For the first day of 2023, temps will warm further into the mid 50′s with mostly cloudy skies continuing. After Sunday, a more impactful system will move in on Monday. A passing warm front will help temperatures rise close to 60 degrees once again. Through the afternoon hours, rain will move into the region and some areas could see as much as an inch of rain. Cooler weather, more seasonable for January standards, will move in following this system by midweek.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.