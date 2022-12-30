Retired teacher hits $125,000 jackpot playing poker in Las Vegas

Officials say a retired teacher from Hawaii won a $125,000 jackpot while playing poker at a Las...
Officials say a retired teacher from Hawaii won a $125,000 jackpot while playing poker at a Las Vegas casino.(Caesars Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) - A Hawaii visitor hit a massive jackpot while playing poker on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a major progressive jackpot this week for $125,878.

KVVU reports Haynes won the jackpot while playing the Let It Ride poker game at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

A spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment said the lucky gambler caught a five-card straight flush to cash the jackpot.

Haynes said she plans to share her winnings with her children and continue to enjoy retirement.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire south of Palmyra.
Fire destroys home south of Palmyra
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
There was some controversy tonight at the Quincy City Council meeting, Tuesday night in regard...
Controversy over Quincy Police Chief probation period
New businesses have been popping up in Camp Point, Illinois. They’re creating jobs and...
Five businesses opened in Camp Point, more businesses soon to open
Four new police officers were sworn into the Quincy Police Department Tuesday night.
Quincy Police Department hires four new officers

Latest News

st elizabeth
St. Elizabeth Hospital condition worsening, NECAC working on project
A woman in West Virginia says her lost wallet has been returned nearly 55 years later.
Woman gets lost wallet retuned nearly 55 years later
HREDC
HREDC Board continues search for new executive director
Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, 28, reportedly entered an Alford plea to a first-degree murder charge...
Life sentence for North Carolina man in boy’s shooting death