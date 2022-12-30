Rural Palmyra high speed internet project nearing completion

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Chariton Valley officials said they are close to laying down the final fiber optic cables in their effort to bring high speed broadband internet to nearly 900 home in and around Palmyra, Missouri.

Chariton Valley economic development manager Donna Bell said the project has been in the works since December of 2021, with 120 miles of fiber optic cable laid around the area providing broadband internet access to 884 homes.

She said the collaboration between the Marion County leaders, Chariton Valley, and ARPA Funds helped make this possible.

“In other [areas] where we have brought fiber, people have been able to move back home, to move back to the family farm, to be able to work and be back in the communities where they love and want to be because they are able to have high speed internet access to work from home,” Bell said.

Marion County Presiding Commissioner David Lomax said the $4.5 million dollar project can also have health benefits as well. He said a better internet connection can make telehealth more available to those who might not be able to get to a doctors office, help those studying medicine or nursing be able to access the courses and content they need much easier and make it easier for EMS crews to save those in danger.

“We’re taking a monitor out to the patients home, we can get online with a physician and say, ‘Ok, this is what I see, this is what I think, here’s the EKG, here’s the vital signs, what do you think?’” Lomax said.

Bell said they still have two miles of fiber optic to put in. She said they should be done by January, as the cold weather delayed installation due to it hardening the ground.

Bell said after this project is complete, they have plans to do more work in the Marion County area utilizing National Telecommunication and Information Administration grants to do some broadband and other work outside of the Palmyra city limits and near Hannibal.

