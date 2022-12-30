St. Elizabeth Hospital condition worsening, NECAC working on project

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The City of Hannibal has spent decades trying to transform the former St. Elizabeth Hospital into a useful property.

The old hospital is still sitting vacant and it’s condition is only getting worse. Neighbors fear it’s crumbling and becoming even more of a safety hazard.

With it’s broken windows, crumbling walls and ceilings that are falling apart, the former St. Elizabeth Hospital is an eyesore on Broadway Street.

“It’s sad to see it into decay,” said nearby neighbor Gregory Bock.

To Bock, it’s much more than a decaying building.

“That hospital holds a closeness to my heart,” he said. “I was born there. I had a younger brother that was also born there.”

Bock moved near the former hospital this year. He said the building is dangerous, especially for neighborhood children.

“They could even get into the building if they wanted to try hard enough and easily get injured or killed,” Bock said.

Dana Ford moved across the street from the former hospital only two months ago. She thinks the building needs to be torn down.

Last year, the City of Hannibal asked the North East Community Action Corporation to team up and try to get approved for tax credits to transform the vacant property into senior housing.

NECAC Deputy Director for Housing Development Carla Potts said there would be 66 units of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments there. They plan to also build six single family homes in the neighborhood.

“It is a huge project,” Potts said. “We will add the six family homes to it, but that’s not the big cost. It’s St. Elizabeth.”

For years, the city has tried to get approved for federal and state low income housing tax credits to pay for the project, but have gotten denied. Potts said they will be meeting with potential funders.

“We are just gonna continue to crunch numbers and see what we can do,” Potts said.

Ford thinks more senior housing would be beneficial for the whole neighborhood.

“Yeah I think it would be, because a lot of seniors come over here,” Ford said.

Potts said they have multiple meetings with potential funders in January.

Potts said the project is estimated to cost around $17 million. That’s $5 million more than how much it was projected to cost one year ago.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.