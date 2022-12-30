WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (December 29) Quincy Blue Devils And QND Raiders Post Victories On The Holiday Tournament Hardwood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Blue Devils basketball team is on a roll on the prep hardwood in Collinsville right now. We’ll have an update on Bradley Longcor, III and the “Blue & White” as they continue their march towards Friday’s championship game.

We’ll also have the latest on the Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame from the State Farm Classic. head coach Kevin Meyer has senior guard Jackson Stratton and the “Blue & Gold” playing well against some of the top prep basketball teams from throughout the state of Illinois.

Head coach Tyler Duschinsky and the Indians of Payson-Seymour are set to return to the hardwood this evening at the Mississippi Valley Invitational Tournament in Mendon, Illinois. We’ll have an update and take a look at the Indians performance last night against the Cyclones of West Prairie.

