WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (December 29) Quincy Blue Devils And QND Raiders Post Victories On The Holiday Tournament Hardwood

Payson-Seymour Indians Set to Tip-Off Against Unity Tonight At Mississippi Valley Invitational Tournament
QHS And QND Both Post Victories On The Prep Hardwood
QHS And QND Both Post Victories On The Prep Hardwood(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Blue Devils basketball team is on a roll on the prep hardwood in Collinsville right now. We’ll have an update on Bradley Longcor, III and the “Blue & White” as they continue their march towards Friday’s championship game.

We’ll also have the latest on the Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame from the State Farm Classic. head coach Kevin Meyer has senior guard Jackson Stratton and the “Blue & Gold” playing well against some of the top prep basketball teams from throughout the state of Illinois.

Head coach Tyler Duschinsky and the Indians of Payson-Seymour are set to return to the hardwood this evening at the Mississippi Valley Invitational Tournament in Mendon, Illinois. We’ll have an update and take a look at the Indians performance last night against the Cyclones of West Prairie.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (December 29) Quincy Blue devils headed to The Championship Game In Collinsville And Payson-Seymour Gets By Unity In The 2022 MVIT Title Game In Mendon

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Basketball Team Headed to Tourney Championship Gamer In Collinsville

Sports

Blue Devils and Raiders post wins on the holiday tourney hardwood

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

Quincy man recalls game when soccer great Pele slapped his face

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Quincyan Mario Camacho was slapped in the face by Pele during an exhibition game in 1973.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (December 28) Illini West Chargers Tip-Off Against The Hornets Of Brown County At Western Hall In Macomb

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Illini West Gets By Brown County On The Hardwood At Western Hall In Macomb

Latest News

Sports

Illini West gets past Brown County and Southeastern beats Macomb by 3

Updated: 5 hours ago

Sports

When basketball ruled holiday season in Quincy

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By John Potts
There was a time in Quincy when the holiday season meant Christmas Day presents, New Year's Eve toasts -- and yes, basketball.

National

Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By TALES AZZONI and MAURICIO SAVARESE
Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (December 28) Bushnell-Prairie City Tips-Off Against The Wildcats Of Western At The Mississippi Valley Invitational Tournament In Mendon

Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Bushnell-Prairie City Spartans Collide On The Hardwood Against Western At The MVIT

Sports

Bushnell-Prairie City and Western hit the hardwood at the MVIT in Mendon

Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (December 28) QHS Blue Devils Set To Open Holiday Tourney Play Tonight In Collinsville While Illini West Tips Off Against Brown County In Macomb At Western Hall

Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Set To Open Holiday Tourney Play In Collinsville While Illini West Tips-Off Against Brown County In Macomb