WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (December 29) Quincy Blue Devils Headed To The Championship Game In Collinsville And Payson-Seymour Gets By Unity In The 2022 MVIT Title Game In Mendon
Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Capture 5th Place Finish At State Farm Holiday Classic
Published: Dec. 30, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Thursday, December 29, 2022
High School Basketball
IHSA
Collinsville Holiday Tournament
Quincy Blue Devils 47
Rockford East 41
QHS: Brad Longcor, III (10 Points/5 Rebs/3Assists)
QHS: Cam Brown (12 Points/7Rebs)
State Farm Holiday Classic
5th Place Game
Quincy Notre Dame 53
Bishop McNamara 46
Mississippi Valley Invitational Tournament
Championship Game
Payson-Seymour 47
Unity Mustangs 45.
5th Place Game:
Western 47
West Prairie 30
3rd Place Game
Bushnell-Prairie City 54
Rushville-Industry 41
