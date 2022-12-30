WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (December 28) Illini West Chargers Tip-Off Against The Hornets Of Brown County At Western Hall In Macomb

Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament rolls on At Western Illinois University
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Illini West and Brown County put on quite a show on the hardwood for Tri-State area basketball fans on hand at Western Hall earlier today. The BC Hornets and IW Chargers were going back and forth throughout the first 2 quarters as the lead changed 11 times. At the half, the Chargers held a slim 29-26 lead over the “Green & Gold.” In the second half, Brown County cooled off on the offensive end while the “Orange & Blue” from nearby Carthage, Illinois, continued to surge.

The Illini West coaching staff watched three Chargers have been outings scoring against BC after 4 quarters of action. Chargers’ sniper Drake Mudd pumped in 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Teammate Nolan Deitrich chipped in with 18 points. Reece Shoup also scorched the Hornets with 15 as the (8-6) Chargers posted a 63-41 win over (8-5) Brown County. The Hornets were led by a 14-point effort by Cole Behymer during the setback on the WIU campus. BC’s Tyce Fullerton chipped in with 12 points and 7 boards, while Sam Carr finished with 11 points.

