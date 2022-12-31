2023 to Start on a Warm Note

With overnight temps in the mid to upper 30's and daytime temps in the 50's, 2023 will start off mild.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The last few hours of 2022 will end on a mild note, with overnight temperatures only set to fall into the mid to upper 30′s. While chilly, this is about 10-15 degrees warmer than average for overnight lows. Patchy fog could develop in some areas past midnight, so anyone traveling or celebrating should use extra caution.

Heading into New Year’s Day and the first day of 2023, temps will continue to be on the warm side. Highs will climb into the mid 50′s with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Warm weather sticks around for January 2nd as well, with temps pushing 60 degrees.

By Monday evening, the next impactful storm system will move in. Rain potential will increase through the afternoon and evening hours, with heavy rain and even a few rumbles of thunder possible Monday night. Tuesday temps peak early, with more January-like weather moving in by midweek.

